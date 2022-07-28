Kerala govt all set to launch online cab service 'Kerala Savari'

Kerala online cab services is being rolled out by by the Kerala Labour Department linking the existing auto-taxi networks in the state with an aim to ensure safe and dispute-free travel for the public at affordable prices.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kerala government is all set to launch its own online taxi service called "Kerala Savari" in the state that will only charge 8% service tax apart from the fixed rate in other parts of the country, accoding to a report by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kerala government is all set to launch its own online taxi service called "Kerala Savari" in the state that will only charge 8% service tax apart from the fixed rate in other parts of the country, accoding to a report by news agency ANI.
The services is being rolled out by by the Kerala Labour Department linking the existing auto-taxi networks in the state with an aim to ensure safe and dispute-free travel for the public at affordable prices.
The services is being rolled out by by the Kerala Labour Department linking the existing auto-taxi networks in the state with an aim to ensure safe and dispute-free travel for the public at affordable prices.
V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister for Public Education and Labor Sivankutty said, "For the first time, a state government is starting an online taxi service in the country. We are moving towards a field dominated by multinational companies with an aim of welfare of the workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister for Public Education and Labor Sivankutty said, "For the first time, a state government is starting an online taxi service in the country. We are moving towards a field dominated by multinational companies with an aim of welfare of the workers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister informed that the Kerala Savari online cab service will only charge 8% of service tax in the state. He said that the Kerala Savari application is completely safe for children and women.
The minister informed that the Kerala Savari online cab service will only charge 8% of service tax in the state. He said that the Kerala Savari application is completely safe for children and women.
"Kerala Savari app is designed with security standards and it has a panic button that can be pressed in case of any car accident or any other kind of difficulty," said Sivankutty, adding that the project will be implemented by the Motor Workers Welfare Board with the cooperation of Planning Board, Legal Metrology, Transport, IT and Police Departments.
"Kerala Savari app is designed with security standards and it has a panic button that can be pressed in case of any car accident or any other kind of difficulty," said Sivankutty, adding that the project will be implemented by the Motor Workers Welfare Board with the cooperation of Planning Board, Legal Metrology, Transport, IT and Police Departments.
He further said that the Indian Telephone Industries, and Palakkad a public sector organization has provided technical assistance for the project. The new online taxi services will be launched at a public event at Kanakakkunnu Palace here on the beginning day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls on August 17.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He further said that the Indian Telephone Industries, and Palakkad a public sector organization has provided technical assistance for the project. The new online taxi services will be launched at a public event at Kanakakkunnu Palace here on the beginning day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls on August 17.