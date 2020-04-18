(Photo: ANI)
Kerala govt announces lockdown relaxation plan for 14 districts

1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 01:15 AM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur have been marked 'Red' and will be under complete lockdown until 3 May

The Kerala government on Friday announced a four-tiered lockdown relaxation plan for all its 14 districts. The districts have been classifed into four categories to denote the severity of Covid-19 at those places: Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green.

Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur have been marked 'Red', which means they are most vulnerable to the virus, and will be under complete lockdown until 3 May, the day the national lockdown is expected to end.

Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam have been marked 'Orange A' and they will be under complete lockdown until 24 April and are expected to see partial relaxation thereafter.

Alapuzzha, Trivandrum, Wayanad, Palakkad and Thrissur districts have been marked 'Orange B' and they will be under complete lockdown until 20 April and are expected to see partial relaxation thereafter.

Kottayam and Idukki have been marked Green, which denotes complete absence of the virus at those places, and will see lockdown lifted after 20 April.

Official estimates put the total recorded cases in Kerala so far at 395.


