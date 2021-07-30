Kerala govt announces 5,000 Cr package to assist small-scale traders, farmers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"This package is to provide assistance to small-scale traders and farmers of the state who have been adversely affected by the pandemic," Balagopal told the media here.
He said the state government has decided to provide subsidised loans.
"We will be giving very subsidised loans. The state government will bear the four per cent of the interest of loans for six months for the loans up to ₹two lakhs," Balagopal said.
He said the state government has also decided to help small-scale businesses by forgoing the rent from the shops and buildings owned by the state government for the period from July to December 31 this year.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises have been given a building tax exemption from July to December 31.
This is the third financial package announced by the Left government to tackle the economic crisis due to the pandemic