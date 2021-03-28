By holding a judicial inquiry against the central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam, the Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution, said Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday.

"Kerala Cabinet has taken a decision to hold a judicial inquiry against central agencies probing the gold smuggling scam. It means that the Kerala government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution," said Singh at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

The statement came in the light of the Kerala cabinet's recommendation to hold a judicial inquiry against central investigation agencies following the ongoing probe into several cases, including the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The recommendation is subject to approval from the Election Commission as assembly elections in the state are around the corner.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The decision for the inquiry was taken at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Vijayaraghavan alleged that the agencies were being "misused and were guided by political motives".

"The experience of Kerala over the last seven to eight months shows that different central agencies are being misused rather than finding the truth behind gold smuggling. We need to know the truth.. they (agencies) have failed miserably. These agencies have always worked with political motives," Vijayaraghavan said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-government had, in November last year, withdrawn general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for registering cases in the state.

The Cabinet has appointed Retired Judge KV Mohanan as the Commissioner. He will consider the controversial audio recording of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, and a letter written by co-accused PS Sarith.

Another accused in the case, Sandeep Nair, had alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials had ''pressurised'' him to name Vijayan in the case.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA,) along with the Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth ₹14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5 last year.

The customs department had also arrested Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eappen also in a US Dollar smuggling case.

With inputs from agencies.

