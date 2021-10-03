Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Sunday said doctors across the state would start a non-cooperation movement against a cut in their pay and allowances, and boycott all training, online meetings and online teleconsultations from tomorrow.

The doctors association KGMOA said they would intensify their protest from October 15 if their grievances are not addressed. They would start boycotting review meetings, VIP duty and meetings of the Local Self Government Department from October 15, the doctor’s body added.

The association further said if their grievances are still not addressed, then they will hold a 'relay standing protest' in front of the state Secretariat from November 1 and would go on a mass casual leave from November 16.

Earlier on Saturday, the association had said since the Covid-19 outbreak, the doctors and health workers across the state have been working hard and sincerely to take care of coronavirus patients, despite lack of basic facilities.

The association said despite working relentlessly in adverse circumstances and challenges posed by the pandemic, they are not being provided any risk allowance. They said instead of increasing their salaries in pay revision, the state government has withdrawn their various allowances.

