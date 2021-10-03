Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala govt doctors to protest against pay cut from tomorrow

Kerala govt doctors to protest against pay cut from tomorrow

Premium
The KGMOA said instead of increasing their salaries in pay revision, the Kerala government has withdrawn their various allowances
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST Livemint

Kerala govt doctors association KGMOA says they would go on a mass casual leave from November 16 if their grievances are not addressed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Sunday said doctors across the state would start a non-cooperation movement against a cut in their pay and allowances, and boycott all training, online meetings and online teleconsultations from tomorrow.

Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Sunday said doctors across the state would start a non-cooperation movement against a cut in their pay and allowances, and boycott all training, online meetings and online teleconsultations from tomorrow.

The doctors association KGMOA said they would intensify their protest from October 15 if their grievances are not addressed. They would start boycotting review meetings, VIP duty and meetings of the Local Self Government Department from October 15, the doctor’s body added.

The doctors association KGMOA said they would intensify their protest from October 15 if their grievances are not addressed. They would start boycotting review meetings, VIP duty and meetings of the Local Self Government Department from October 15, the doctor’s body added.

The association further said if their grievances are still not addressed, then they will hold a 'relay standing protest' in front of the state Secretariat from November 1 and would go on a mass casual leave from November 16.

The association further said if their grievances are still not addressed, then they will hold a 'relay standing protest' in front of the state Secretariat from November 1 and would go on a mass casual leave from November 16.

Earlier on Saturday, the association had said since the Covid-19 outbreak, the doctors and health workers across the state have been working hard and sincerely to take care of coronavirus patients, despite lack of basic facilities. 

Earlier on Saturday, the association had said since the Covid-19 outbreak, the doctors and health workers across the state have been working hard and sincerely to take care of coronavirus patients, despite lack of basic facilities. 

The association said despite working relentlessly in adverse circumstances and challenges posed by the pandemic, they are not being provided any risk allowance. They said instead of increasing their salaries in pay revision, the state government has withdrawn their various allowances.

The association said despite working relentlessly in adverse circumstances and challenges posed by the pandemic, they are not being provided any risk allowance. They said instead of increasing their salaries in pay revision, the state government has withdrawn their various allowances.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

World’s largest Khadi national flag ‘unique tribute’ to ...

Premium

Amazon, Flipkart start festive sales strong; tier-II, I ...

Premium

Fauci says US is turning the corner on latest Covid surge

Premium

Informal workers' registration on e-Shram portal crosse ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

World’s largest Khadi national flag ‘unique tribute’ to ...

Premium

Amazon, Flipkart start festive sales strong; tier-II, I ...

Premium

Fauci says US is turning the corner on latest Covid surge

Premium

Informal workers' registration on e-Shram portal crosse ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!