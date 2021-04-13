OPEN APP
Kerala govt imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs: Shops to close by 9 pm and other rules (HT PHOTO)
 2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2021, 05:28 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As per the directive released today, not more than 100 people are allowed to gather in an indoor function. A maximum of 200 people are permitted in an outdoor gathering
  • Hotels and restaurants should only allow 50% of maximum seating capacity, as per yesterday's order

Kerala government on Tuesday imposed fresh restriction in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an ANI report said. As per the directive released today, not more than 100 people are allowed to gather in an indoor function. A maximum of 200 people are permitted in an outdoor gathering. The government also directed the shops to close by 9 pm and has put restrictions on malls and theatre occupancy.

Meanwhile, the State Chief Secretary on Monday chaired a high-level meet regarding the COVID situation in state. Following the meeting, Kerala decided to recommend imposing stricter Covid-related regulations. As per the orders, hotels and restaurants should only allow 50% of maximum seating capacity.

The state on Monday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one from the U.K., and 11 related deaths, taking the total affected to 11.72 lakh and the toll to 4,794, health minister K K Shailaja said. And, amidst the sudden rise in the number of cases, the state is also witnessing vaccine shortage.

Shailaja on Monday said, "Kerala would require more vaccines than now being supplied by the Centre for the mass vaccination campaign as the current stocks would not be adequate for the purpose."

She also added that the state has urged the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to supply enough vaccines for this drive. The Minister said the aim was to 'crush the COVID-19 curve' and noted that in the earlier phase, government had delayed the peak.

"Now there is a surge in cases after the elections and we are trying to crush the curve and save more lives. The ward-level committees to fight COVID-19 will be strengthened at the grassroot level. More restrictions will be put in place. We have Public Health Centres in all panchayats and most of them have been upgraded to Family Health centres," she told reporters.

Later yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also requested the Union Health Ministry to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state in a couple of days.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Vijayan said, "So far the State has received 56,84,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccine including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of Covaxin and we have administered 48,24,505 doses till April 11, 2021. The stock which is left with us is sufficient for conducting vaccination for the next three days only."

(With inputs from agencies)

