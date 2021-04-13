Kerala govt imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs: Shops to close by 9 pm and other rules

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala government on Tuesday imposed fresh restriction in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an ANI report said. As per the directive released today, not more than 100 people are allowed to gather in an indoor function. A maximum of 200 people are permitted in an outdoor gathering. The government also directed the shops to close by 9 pm and has put restrictions on malls and theatre occupancy.

The state on Monday reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one from the U.K., and 11 related deaths, taking the total affected to 11.72 lakh and the toll to 4,794, health minister K K Shailaja said. And, amidst the sudden rise in the number of cases, the state is also witnessing vaccine shortage.

Shailaja on Monday said, "Kerala would require more vaccines than now being supplied by the Centre for the mass vaccination campaign as the current stocks would not be adequate for the purpose."

She also added that the state has urged the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to supply enough vaccines for this drive. The Minister said the aim was to 'crush the COVID-19 curve' and noted that in the earlier phase, government had delayed the peak.

"Now there is a surge in cases after the elections and we are trying to crush the curve and save more lives. The ward-level committees to fight COVID-19 will be strengthened at the grassroot level. More restrictions will be put in place. We have Public Health Centres in all panchayats and most of them have been upgraded to Family Health centres," she told reporters.

Later yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also requested the Union Health Ministry to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state in a couple of days.

(With inputs from agencies)

