With the rise in number of coronavirus cases across the country, Kerala government on Monday announced a nine-hour night curfew across the state. The night curfew will be in force between 9 PM and 6 AM from Tuesday, a PTI report said.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy, this evening.

The state on Monday reported as many as 13,644 new COVID cases, 21 deaths and 4,305 recoveries, as per the state health bulletin. Currently, the active cases stands at 1,03,004. On Sunday, as many as 18,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths were recorded from the city.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the state government ordered that all domestic travellers visiting Kerala will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours before or after the arrival.

According to an official statement issued by the state government, everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on e-Jagratha portal.

"Those who have been vaccinated also should carry out RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state. Those who are not should undergo RT-PCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received," the statement said.

On Monday, Union Health ministry noted that Kerala is among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

It further said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.