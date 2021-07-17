Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday issued fresh guidelines during Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations in the state amid Covid-19.

According to the new guidelines, shops in areas under triple lockdown will be allowed to open on Monday, in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid).

Furthermore, a maximum of 40 persons will be allowed in worship places during the festival. At least one dose vaccination is compulsory, the new orders stated.

Kerala government has decided to continue with the complete weekend lockdown with an exception on July 18, 19, and 20 owing to Bakrid, Vijayan had said.

However, Union Minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday lashed out at the Kerala government's decision and said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is not following a scientific approach to contain COVID-19 and impose lockdown.

Pointing out the high COVID-19 caseload of Kerala, Murleedharan said that the state government is yet to adopt a scientific approach to contain the pandemic.

Kerala on Saturday recorded 16,148 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 31,46,981, while the toll rose to 15,269 with 114 more deaths. As many as 13,197 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,06,439, leaving 1,24,779 active cases, a state government release said.

Kozhikode logged the most number of cases (2105), followed by Malappuram (2033), Ernakulam (1908), Thrissur (1758), Kollam (1304), Palakkad (1140), Kannur (1084) and Thiruvananthapuram (1025). Of the new cases, 75 are health workers, 62 had come from outside the state and 15,269 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 742 cases, the release said.

