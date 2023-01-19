Kerala govt issues new Covid-19 guidelines after alert by Centre

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated on Wednesday that the state government has issued guidelines for COVID-19 based on an alert from the central government. While speaking to the media, George emphasized that the state has not issued any new BF.7 variant cases and the guidelines were issued only after receiving an alert from the central government.
While speaking about the guidelines, the state health minister said, "These guidelines from the union government are not new. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, our government has always pushed the citizens to follow the Covid-19 protocols including using masks, sanitizers, and observing social distancing. This is a routine thing,"
The minister while speaking about the BF.7 variant in the state also informed that the government is conducting genome sequencing and has not found any variants in the state.
Additionally, she announced that Kerala has recorded the lowest number of food poisoning cases due to the priority given to food safety by the state government. Adding further, she said, the government is planning to improve the system to ensure food safety and hygiene in the state.
The health minister had also launched a two-week campaign called Ashwamedham to completely eliminate leprosy in the state. While speaking at the inauguration she said that the campaign is designed to reach the entire population within two weeks.
Recently, the Kerala government issued orders making wearing face masks mandatory once again. The state government said it will be mandatory for people to wear masks in all public places, workplaces and gatherings. It also directed shops, theatres and organizers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitizers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.
(With inputs from agencies)
