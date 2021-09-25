The Kerala government on Saturday issued fresh set of coronavirus guidelines, restricting movement of those who have not taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The state government has allowed in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars, saying they will be reopened with 50% seating capacity and the staff should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala government had issued draft guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state, which includes allowing only two students to sit in a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals for children.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had said the draft guidelines will be finalised within five days after holding discussions with health and other concerned departments.

"The draft guidelines include allowing only two students on a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals. Instead mid-day meals allowance will be given to the students. The body temperature of the students will be regularly measured. Gatherings will not be allowed," the minister said.

He also said that online classes would continue along with offline classes. Sivankutty said differently abled students need not attend the schools in the initial phase and online awareness classes will be held for the parents of the children.

The minister added that hand washing facilities, sanitisers and masks would be arranged in the schools and the classes sanitised every day.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 16,671 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 46,13,964 and the death toll to 24,248.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had tested 1,14,627 samples in the last 24 hours and there were 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

"Currently, there are 1,65,154 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 12.2 per cent are admitted to the hospitals," Vijayan told the media.

The State health department said Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of fresh cases--2,500, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,961 and Thrissur with 1,801 cases.

"Of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 15,794 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 692 is yet to be traced and 75 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, 14,242 persons recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured to 44,23,772. There are 4,73,920 persons under observation in the state of which 22,027 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

