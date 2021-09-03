Kerala govt issues strict order against violation of quarantine norms. Read here

Kerala govt issues strict order against violation of quarantine norms. Read here1 min read . 06:54 PM IST
Kerala's Covid cases on Friday dipped below 30,000 with 17.91% Test Positivity Rate
The quarantine and isolation norms ordered by the disaster management department should be strictly enforced, said the state government in a fresh order on Friday.
