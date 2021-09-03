Kerala govt issues strict order against violation of quarantine norms. Read here

Kerala's Covid cases on Friday dipped below 30,000 with 17.91% Test Positivity Rate

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quarantine and isolation norms ordered by the disaster management department should be strictly enforced, said the state government in a fresh order on Friday.

The quarantine and isolation norms ordered by the disaster management department should be strictly enforced, said the state government in a fresh order on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}