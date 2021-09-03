Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala govt issues strict order against violation of quarantine norms. Read here

Kerala govt issues strict order against violation of quarantine norms. Read here

A healthcare worker takes a nasal sample from a man for the Covid-19 test
1 min read . 06:54 PM IST Livemint

Kerala's Covid cases on Friday dipped below 30,000 with 17.91% Test Positivity Rate

The quarantine and isolation norms ordered by the disaster management department should be strictly enforced, said the state government in a fresh order on Friday. 

