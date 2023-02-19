Home / News / India /  Kerala govt left red-faced as farmer delegate sent to Israel absconds, local police begin intense search
Kerala govt left red-faced as farmer delegate sent to Israel absconds, local police begin intense search

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2023, 08:32 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
The Embassy had welcomed a delegation of 27 young and innovative farmers from the Kerala for a week long exposure visit to Israel on innovative farming techniques. (Photo: India in Israel/Twitter)Premium
The Embassy had welcomed a delegation of 27 young and innovative farmers from the Kerala for a week long exposure visit to Israel on innovative farming techniques. (Photo: India in Israel/Twitter)

The local police have launched an intensive search for Biju Kurian who contacted his family earlier today to inform them of his decision.

A farmer visiting Israel as part of a 27-member delegation has left the Kerala government red-faced after absconding to reside in the other country. The local police have launched an intensive search for Biju Kurian who contacted his family earlier today to inform them of his decision. 

According to a Hindustan Times report the 48-year-old had reached Israel four days ago as part of a group studying new farming techniques. He went missing from a hotel in Herzliya city on Friday. Kurian's visa is valid till May 8.

 

“The Embassy welcomed a delegation of 27 young and innovative farmers from the Kerala State for a week long exposure visit to Israel on innovative farming techniques. The group is led by the Principal Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner of government of Kerala," the Indian Embassy in Israel had tweeted on Monday.

Other members of the delegation said that he had set off to ‘illegally settle’ in Israel. Meanwhile, Kurian called his family on Sunday and asked them not to search for him.

Kerala officials have informed the Indian Embassy, and a complaint was registered with the Herzliya police in Israel. The state government has also launched an inquiry into how he joined the delegation in the first place.

Agriculture minister P Prasad said that the incident had ‘invited enough embarrassment to the government’. It is pertinent to note here that the tour had faced flak from the get-go over Kerala's shaky financial condition in recent months. 

The LDF government has been flagging financial issues, claiming that various steps taken by the Centre, including not giving any flexibility in borrowings, have significantly impacted the finances of the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

