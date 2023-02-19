Kerala govt left red-faced as farmer delegate sent to Israel absconds, local police begin intense search
The local police have launched an intensive search for Biju Kurian who contacted his family earlier today to inform them of his decision.
A farmer visiting Israel as part of a 27-member delegation has left the Kerala government red-faced after absconding to reside in the other country. The local police have launched an intensive search for Biju Kurian who contacted his family earlier today to inform them of his decision.
