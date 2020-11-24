The appeal has been filed by Kerala government challenging the 19 October order of the High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam whereby the court dismissed the Kerala government’s plea by holding that challenge is against privatization of airport and privatization is a policy decision of the Central government and hence is devoid of merit. The High Court had also rejected the ground of legitimate expectation raised by the State on the ground that there can be no claim of promissory estoppel as no promise having been extended by the Centre. (This principle is applicable where one party has, by his words or conduct, made to the other a promise or assurance which was intended to affect the legal relations between them and to be acted on accordingly.)