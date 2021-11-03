Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state assembly on Wednesday that the absence of pubs in IT parks of the state is a major disadvantage and that such developments are under active consideration.

Vijayan said that many IT firms, keen to establish their units in IT parks in the state, have pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs there.

He said the representatives sent by such firms for studying the facilities in the IT parks have reported to their management about the lack of these facilities.

“Some companies send their representatives for preliminary studies when they plan to invest here. Often, their report pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs," said the CM.

"The government had started steps to resolve this complaint earlier. But the government did not take any other action in this regard as it was the beginning stage of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added

But now, along with the introduction of more relaxations in Covid protocols, the government will consider opening pubs and wine parlours at the IT parks.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, VD Satheesan, told reporters that he will make his stand clear on the matter after discussing it at the UDF meeting.

As the Covid-19 situation improves, the state had last month allowed in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars, saying they will be reopened with 50% seating capacity and the staff should be fully vaccinated.

