Kerala Govt proposes ’K-Home’ project in state budget. Check details

The unoccupied homes in the vicinity of major tourist hotspots will be utilised to provide budget stay options for travellers under a new ‘K-Home’ project, announced Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on Friday.

The project will be implemented within a 10-km radius in the initial phase of popular hotspots including Fort Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom and Kovalam, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the Kerala government will use the houses so that their owners can derive income from them and boost budget stay potential for both domestic and foreign tourists, especially in peak season.

Announcing the project in his budget speech, KN Balagopal said, as HT said, it will receive an initial allocation of ₹5 crore. If successful, it will be expanded across the state.

The state is reported to have 1.5 million vacant houses due to increasing immigration tendencies among younger people and migration of families abroad.

The Minister added that the project would adopt models and operational strategies from similar global initiatives, offering affordable stays in vacant homes. It will also ensure the upkeep and security of the properties, besides generating income for homeowners.

