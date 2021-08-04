Noting that the practice of avoiding political, cultural and social gatherings, which used to attract huge crowds, should be continued, George said people should visit the places of worship considering their area and space.
A maximum of 40 people can visit the places of worship which are generally spacious, while up to 20 people can attend weddings and funerals.
The LDF government had been facing severe criticism from the opposition parties and traders in the state for some time over its continuing pandemic-induced curbs.
Central team recommendations
The central multi-disciplinary teams that recently visited Kerala to review the Covid-19 situation emphasised the need for enhancing testing, contact tracing, enforcing containment measures and establishment of adequate healthcare infrastructure to curbs the virus spread.
"Proper hospital infrastructure like ICU and ventilator beds need to be augmented on an urgent basis. Paediatric Care facilities especially paediatric ICU beds also need to be augmented," they pointed out, reported news agency ANI.
The team has also been recommended that clusters and super events, whenever suspected or reported should be investigated by District level RRT.
Covid situation in state
Kerala recorded 23,676 new Covid-19 cases and 148 deaths on Tuesday.
According to the state bulletin, 15,626 people recovered cases in the 24 hours period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 32,58,310.
At present, the total Covid-19 active cases in the state are 1,73,221.
As many as 1,99,456 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 11.87% was recorded.
A total of 17,103 people have succumbed to the disease so far.
