Kerala govt sanctions 9 crore to build 'smart' anganwadis

Kerala govt sanctions ₹9 crore to build 'smart' anganwadis1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- To provide early childhood care, the Kerala government has decided to build 'smart anganwadis' in a phased manner
Kerala government on Friday has sanctioned ₹9 crore to covert the conventional anganwadis into "smart" structures with better amenities. Under the Smart Anganwadi scheme, the Department of Women and Child Development has granted 48 anganwadis in the state to construct new buildings, social justice minister K K Shailaja said.
To provide early childhood care, the Kerala government has decided to build 'smart anganwadis' in a phased manner. The aim is to make the facility more child-friendly to nurture the mental and physical development of children.
"We have already decided to have a unified model for the anganwadis to be constructed in the state from 1 April, 2019. A total of ₹nine crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 48 anganwadis," the minister said.
Apart from this, the share of local bodies, ₹5.74 crore, would also be used for the construction of the smart structures, she added.
According to official sources, the smart anganwadis are being designed and constructed as part of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). It is expected to have various amenities, ranging from study hall, kitchen, dining area, store room, creative zone, garden to swimming pool and outdoor play area as per the availability of land, they added.
