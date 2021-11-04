Kerala govt stand not to cut taxes criticised by Congress-led UDF and BJP

He alleged that hearts of the state Finance Minister and the Chief Minister have turned to stone as they are unaffected by the plight of the common man. Satheesan, speaking to the media, said that since reduction in excise duty by Centre has resulted in a reduction here by around ₹1.5 in petrol and ₹2.5 in diesel prices, therefore, it means that when excise duty was increased, there was a corresponding increase in the state's revenues. He said that Congress and UDF only want that out of the additional revenue that the state earned due to the earlier increase in excise duty, a portion be used to provide subsidy to state transport corporation KSRTC, auto and taxi drivers as well as fishermen. Satheesan said their demand was a simple one and it has no intention of wanting to dry up the state government's coffers.