Kerala govt to distribute free kits to children without access to internet, TV

The Kerala government on Sunday said that it will provide free kits, containing activity books, chart papers, and crayons to pre-school children devoid of TV or internet facilities. Kerala's Minister for Health, Women, and Child Development, Veena George said the kits would be distributed to 14,102 children across the state.

The Kerala minister said the distribution of the kits would be completed in the coming days. Initially, the Department of Women and Child Development had launched a programme -- 'Kilikonchal' -- through Victer's Channel from June 2020 to ensure that the pre-school education of children was not disrupted during the COVID pandemic. The second phase of the programme started in 2021.

However, it was found that many children could not watch the programme as they did not have internet or TV facility at home or due to lack of adequate signal strength, George added. Therefore, the ministry came up with the scheme to make such children part of the pre-school education by providing them with the kits, she said.

Meanwhile, according to the Education Ministry's latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE Plus 2019-2020) report, Kerala has internet facilities in more than half its schools. 93.41% of Kerala’s schools have in-house computers and 88% have internet connectivity.

Further, the report added that 93.47% of Kerala’s schools possess good library facilities.

According to Centre's data, there are 64,64,071 students learning in Kerala schools from pre-primary to plus two grade. Of these, 17,25,686 learn in public schools, 27,40,593 in private institutions, 18,21,731 at government-aided schools and 1,76,061 in recognised unaided schools.

