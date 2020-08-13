Kerala Govt to ensure rehabilitation of families affected in Rajamala landslide

"A full fledged rescue operation was carried out after the information about the tragedy in Pettimudi came out. The search is still in progress. In many families affected, only a few have survived. Survivor families have children. The government will bear the further education expenses of the children. It is difficult to build new houses in same locality. They will be provided new houses in other area. The government has ensured the rehabilitation of families where landslides had occurred earlier. The government will take the same stand here, " he said.