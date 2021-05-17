Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state will float a global tender to purchase three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the market. CM Vijayan said the process to procure vaccines will start from Monday, and added that the vaccination for priority groups in the age group of 18-44 years has started in the state.

CM Vijayan further informed that the swearing-in ceremony of his LDF government will take place on 20 May at 3:30 pm in central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

The second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala will have a 21-member cabinet.

The CPI(M) will have 12 members in the new cabinet while CPI will have 4 nominees while Kerala Congress (M), Janata Dal (S) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will have one representative each, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said.

"CM and ministers will be sworn in before Governor Arif Mohammad Khan," Vijayan said.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Left government would be a low-key affair with limited invitees because of the COVID-19 situation.

"Only a maximum of 500 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony due to coronavirus pandemic," the CM added.

Kerala registered a decline in Covid-19 cases on Monday. The southern state reported 21,402 fresh Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths in 24 hours. While a record 99,651 people were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 18,00,179.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Kerala stood at 21,39,314, as of May 17. And, the death toll climbed to 6,515.

The dip in new Covid cases was detected through 86,505 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 24.74%.

Currently, 3,62,315 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in the state.

Of the positive cases, 100 people had come from outside the state and 19,612 were infected through contact. At least 10,19,085 people are under quarantine in various districts.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has imposed 'triple lockdown' in four districts till May 23 to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Kerala government has sealed the boundaries of the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus.

