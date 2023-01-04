Kerala govt to launch third 100-day-action plan from 10 Feb, execute all remaining projects of 2022-231 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- The Chief Minister asked all departments to ensure the inclusion of maximum projects in the 100-day action plan
As the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 began, the Kerala government decided on Wednesday to implement its third 100-day action plan from 10 February. The aim of the 100-day action plan is to ensure the execution of all projects announced in the year 2022-23.
The third 100-action plan will be implemented between 10 February and 20 May, which marks the second anniversary of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, a release from Chief Minister Officer (CMO) said.
The government conducted an evaluation meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by Secretaries of all departments, including the Chief Secretary. The Chief Minister asked all departments to ensure the inclusion of maximum projects in the 100-day action plan.
For the current term of the Kerala government, this will be the third 100-day action plan. The first plan was launched from June 11 to September 19, 2021, while the government implemented the second plan from February 10, 2022, to May 20.
During the first 100-day action plan, the government executed 100 projects while 1,557 projects were executed during the second action plan, the Chief Minister's office informed.
On Wednesday, the Kerala government also decided to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues between the Centre and the state. The move came as the Kerala government is flagging several financial issues due to inflexibility in the borrowings.
The government is seeking the restoration of the state borrowing limit to the level that was followed before the year 2017.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Officer asserted that the deviations from the constitutional provisions (by the Centre) and several other such issues being faced by the state which are not in line with the federal principles would also be brought to the attention of the Prime Minister through the memorandum.
(With inputs from PTI)
