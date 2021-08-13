The Kerala government has decided to alter its vaccination strategy and inoculate everybody who is residing in containment zones and not infected with Covid-19.

The announcement was made by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a review meeting. The CM said that samples of everybody in the containment zones will be taken and those who test negative will be vaccinated on priority.

The government has decided to intensify efforts to expedite the vaccination drive in all the districts. Vaccine doses must be allotted to districts on time.

Vijayan also said 10 districts should be given 40,000 vaccinations a day and the other four districts should be given 25,000 vaccinations a day.

Defining micro-containment zones

The state government has revised the guidelines for micro-containment zones based on the clustering of positive cases, a market, a 100 metres stretch on a residential street, a mall or even a joint family house with 10 members are fit to be declared as an MCZ, inviting triple lockdown restrictions.

The zones will be notified by the disaster management authority based on the feedback from health department and police.

Guidelines for gatherings

Kerala police chief Anil Kant evaluated the security arrangements to be made in view of Onam celebrations and gave instructions to senior police officers and district police chiefs via video conference on Thursday.

"In the context of Covid-19, all kinds of celebrations during Onam should be kept to a minimum," said Police chief Anil Kant in the meeting.

"Onam feast and other celebrations should be done inside the houses. Those who visit beaches and tourist points must ensure that they comply with all Covid-19 regulations," he further stated.

The state police chief also directed to tighten the night patrol during the Onam period.

The state police chief had also directed to further diversify the activities of Janamaithri beat and women's police cells.

