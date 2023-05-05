Amid the ongoing The Kerala Story film controversy, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that it is the state government's responsibility to take steps against any 'love jihad' incidents occurring in the state.
While speaking to ANI, the governor added, “I have not watched the film, those who're responsible for maintaining peace and law and order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state government's responsibility to take steps against it."
"The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.
“The Kerala Story" is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).
Initially, the film's teaser on YouTube read "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala...". Following this, the film received severe criticism as people claimed that the number of forced conversion and radicalisation cases was being exaggerated in the teaser of the film. After which, the teaser description of the film was toned down to "true stories of three young girls from Kerala."
He further refused to comment on the alleged propaganda agenda of the movie.
"I don't want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition of Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the movie 'The Kerala Story' is a calculated move to divide society and create communal tension.
Ramesh Chennithala said that Congress was not against any movie or drama but if it creates communal tension and division among various communities then it should be stopped.
(With inputs from ANI)
