Kerala has 58 new covid-19 cases, including seven Air India staffers, the state's health minister KK Shailaja in a statement on Saturday. This takes the total tally of cases in the state to 1208, of them 624 active cases and 575 recovered and, as per the center government, 10 died. The state reported 62 new cases including two Air India staffers, and two deaths, a day ago.

Like the bulk of the cases this month, majority of the fresh cases are from people returned from international or interstate traffic— 17 returned from foreign countries and 31 came back from other states, said Shailaja. One health worker and two others were infected through contact, she said. There are 10 recoveries too on Saturday, she added.

According to Shailaja, a total of 1,27,089 people have returned to the state so far, the bulk of them, 97952 through trains, she said. Till date, 1,30,157 people are placed under observation, 1204 of them in hospitals and the rest in their houses or institutional quarantine. On Saturday alone, 243 were hospitalised, she said.

Kerala has tested. 65,002 samples so far and 62,543 yielded negative results, said the health minister. As part of sentinel surveillance of frontline response workers and the community, 12,255 samples were tested and 11,232 returned negative results, she added. Five more hotspots were added on Saturday, totalling 106 hotspots in the state.

Ten of the fresh cases are from Thrissur district, nine from Palakkad, eight from Kannur, four each in Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, three from Kasargod and two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha and one from Kottayam.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via