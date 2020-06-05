ERNAKULAM : Kerala's covid-19 cases touched a new high as cases in a single-day crossed hundred for the first time. On Friday, the state recorded 111 fresh cases, its highest single day hike, said the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But, most of the people getting infected are those returning from other countries or states, and the contact spread is limited, he said.

"This is the highest number of positive cases in a single day. It is likely to go up as one lakh people from abroad are expected to return to Kerala if all flights scheduled for June arrive," said Vijayan.

Kerala had just 16 active cases on 8 May. On 7 May, international travel resumed and a week later, interstate travel also began, coinciding with a drastic hike in cases. Till date, 30,133 people have come from abroad and 1,46,670 from within the country, said Vijayan. Of these, 680 returnees tested positive, and many as 430 positive cases have been recorded in the last week alone, he said.

Kerala now has 1,697 total recorded cases, and 973 active cases, said Vijayan. The state has 1,77,106 people are under observation too. On Friday, five more corona hot spots were added in Kerala, taking the total to 128.

"With more returnees expected, the coronavirus cases in all likelihood will go up," said Vijayan. He said that 40,000 antibody tests are expected to be done in the coming days.

— with inputs from agencies

