Kerala has a record 111 covid-19 cases

Kerala had just 16 active cases on 8 May. On 7 May, international travel resumed and a week later, interstate travel also began, coinciding with a drastic hike in cases. Till date, 30,133 people have come from abroad and 1,46,670 from within the country, said Vijayan. Of these, 680 returnees tested positive, and many as 430 positive cases have been recorded in the last week alone, he said.