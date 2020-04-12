Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Kerala has lost 50,000 cr due to Covid-19 lockdown: Thomas Isaac

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 08:14 PM IST IANS

  • Isaac told the media that time is running out and Centre should now extend all possible financial help to the state
  • He added that the state cabinet will meet on Monday to decide how the lockdown measures should be after current spell ends

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister of Kerala Thomas Isaac on Sunday said that the state has lost 50,000 crore due to the lockdown which has been imposed to reign in coronavirus.

Isaac told the media that time is running out and Centre should now extend all possible financial help to the state.

"We have now borrowed at high rates because, we will go to any extent to come to the help of people. When it comes to that, we don't look at the interest rate. The Centre should now stop talking and should act. If we are borrowing, then we are giving everything to our people. Other states are not doing the way we are helping the people in all respects. The Centre has to give what's ours and by the end of April the loss will be around 55,000 crore. They can very well borrow from the RBI and give us," said an angry Isaac.

He added that the state cabinet will meet on Monday to decide how the lockdown measures should be after current spell ends on Tuesday (April 14) and it will be one which would be flexible.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

