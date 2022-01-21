Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Kerala HC bans gathering of more than 50 people in this district amid Covid case surge. Read here

Kerala HC bans gathering of more than 50 people in this district amid Covid case surge. Read here

Kerala on Friday reported 41,668 new cases of Covid during the last 24 hours
1 min read . 10:37 PM IST Livemint

Kerala High Court's interim order issued against a plea challenging the revocation of the Kasargod District Collector's order imposing restrictions

Amid rising Covid cases, the Kerala High Court has banned gathering of more than 50 people in the Kasargod district for one week.

Kerala on Friday reported 41,668 new cases of Covid during the last 24 hours, less than what was reported the previous day. With this, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 55,52,512.

With third Covid wave hitting the southern state of Kerala hard, the state health minister Veena George today said the government has evolved a strategy wherein districts have been categorised according to the occupancy of Covid patients in ICU.

Kerala High Court's interim order issued against a plea challenging the revocation of the Kasargod District Collector's order imposing restrictions.

During a virtual high-level Covid review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led panel had decided to allow only essential services on the next two Sundays – 23 and 30 January.

The government said district DCs will decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed based on the number of people admitted to hospitals. The panel has authorised the District Disaster Management Authority to divide districts into three groups -- A, B and C.

It has been decided that working women with kids below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill people can work from home. Institutions, businesses, malls, beaches and theme parks have been directed to ensure no large gatherings and strict adherence of Covid rules.

