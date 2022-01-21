This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With third Covid wave hitting the southern state of Kerala hard, the state health minister Veena George today said the government has evolved a strategy wherein districts have been categorised according to the occupancy of Covid patients in ICU.
Kerala High Court's interim order issued against a plea challenging the revocation of the Kasargod District Collector's order imposing restrictions.
During a virtual high-level Covid review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led panel had decided to allow only essential services on the next two Sundays – 23 and 30 January.
The government said district DCs will decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed based on the number of people admitted to hospitals. The panel has authorised the District Disaster Management Authority to divide districts into three groups -- A, B and C.
It has been decided that working women with kids below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill people can work from home. Institutions, businesses, malls, beaches and theme parks have been directed to ensure no large gatherings and strict adherence of Covid rules.
