The Kerala High Court has sent a notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being affixed on the vaccination certificates, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. A petitioner from Kottayam, M Peter stated that the vaccination certificate violates the fundamental rights of the citizen and sought a certificate without a photo of PM Modi. Justice PB Suresh directed the both union and state government to file their views in two weeks, the daily said.

The petitioner, who is a senior citizen and an RTI activist, said he received a paid vaccination certificate from a private hospital. The certificate included proof for the vaccination and a photo of PM Modi along with a message.

The petitioner argued that no public interest is served by affixing the photograph of the PM in a Covid vaccination certificate.

He also produced vaccination certificates of different countries including the US, Germany, Indonesia, Israel wherein there were no photos of their heads of the government.

He said that the fight against the pandemic is converted into a public relations and media campaign. He said he has every right to carry a vaccine certificate without the photo of PM.

"The Central government or the PM cannot claim to have done anything particular, but their duty," the petitioner contended.

However, the Centre previously defended its decision to include PM Modi's photo in the vaccine certificate saying that his image and his words help create general awareness and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Minister of State for Health BP Pawar had told Rajya Sabha that, "The photograph along with his words reinforces the message for creating awareness and importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination. It was done in the larger public interest".

