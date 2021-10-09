The Kerala High Court has sent a notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being affixed on the vaccination certificates, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. A petitioner from Kottayam, M Peter stated that the vaccination certificate violates the fundamental rights of the citizen and sought a certificate without a photo of PM Modi. Justice PB Suresh directed the both union and state government to file their views in two weeks, the daily said.

