Kerala HC stays release of ‘The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond,’ citing prima facie censor's ‘non-application of mind’

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay against the release of the film "The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond", saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie, reported PTI.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film.

The film was scheduled to be released on February 27.

The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

‘The Kerala Story 2’ controversy The sequel to Vipul Shah's The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, claims to be inspired by ‘true stories’ as it depicts how women are manipulated and coerced into religious conversion in the name of love.

Kerala High Court has reportedly flagged what it described as the “wrong portrayal” of the state, claiming it had potential to “incite passion," mentioned a report by TOI.

Recently, three petitions were filed, seeking a stay on the film's release.

What the petitions said? The petitioners contended that the film aims to tarnish the image of Kerala and harm the reputation of its people.

They further alleged that the teaser and trailer were misleading and depicted on social media content that cannot be shown in theatres, reported news wire PTI.

Earlier, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who was considering the stay and cancellation of its certification, emphasised the role of the CBFC.

“Kerala is so secular. It lives with total harmony, but have you considered this when something is portrayed as happening all over the state? There is a wrong indication and can even incite passion, and that is when the censor board (CBFC) comes into the picture," Justice Thomas had said as per a report by Bar and Bench.

‘Premature, misconceived…' On Wednesday, reacting to the petitions – the producer of ‘The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond’ – Vipul Amrutlal Shah – told the Kerala High Court that the pleas opposing the film's release are "premature, misconceived and not maintainable".