"On bail petition filed by the accused in another Gold Smuggling Case, that gold smuggling is not a UAPA offence and is to be dealt under Customs Act. The bar under UAPA in granting bail was wrongly interpreted by the lower court in a manner prejudicial to her. While the said provision in UAPA gives discretion to the court in granting bail, it should not have been interpreted as prohibition in granting bail," the petition read.