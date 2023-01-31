Health cards have become compulsory for all employees in all establishments related to cooking, distribution, and sale of food in Kerala, the state health department. The order will come into force tomorrow, February 1, 2023.

Kerala Food Safety Department and Health inspectors will begin inspection of hotels, restaurants, and other places where food is being cooked or distributed for cleanliness and health cards, said State Health Minister Veena George as quoted by news agency PTI.

In an official statement, Kerala Health Minister's Office said, “The health card is mandatory for all staff at all the establishments in the state that are associated with cooking, distributing and sale of food. The cleanliness and the health card will be inspected by the officials at regular intervals and stern action will be taken against violators."

It also stated that the health certificate of the employees, obtained from doctors should be kept in the establishment.

According to the statement, those handling food in all establishments also need to obtain health cards certifying that they are not suffering from any contagious diseases or any open wounds.

"From February 1, strict action will be taken against those who fail to distribute food without such labels carrying details including date of cooking, packing and the best before date and time in the label," the statement said as quoted by PTI.

This came in view of the recent increase in food poisoning cases. Recently, a nurse, Rashmi, working at the Kottayam medical college lost her life after consuming a dish from the eatery there late in December.

Hence, the state government intensified its campaign against restaurants and eateries selling adulterated food, PTI reported.

In addition, the Health Department had also come out with instructions for eateries, like having a license and registration and maintaining hygiene, and cleanliness.

(With PTI inputs)