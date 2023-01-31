Kerala: Health cards must for staff in eateries from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Kerala Food Safety Department and Health inspectors will begin inspection of hotels, restaurants, and other places where food is being cooked or distributed for cleanliness and health cards, said State Health Minister Veena George.
Health cards have become compulsory for all employees in all establishments related to cooking, distribution, and sale of food in Kerala, the state health department. The order will come into force tomorrow, February 1, 2023.
