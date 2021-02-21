OPEN APP
Kerala: Health Min Shailaja urges govt to release more Covid vaccine doses
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk on a street marked with circles to ensure social distancing in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)
Kerala: Health Min Shailaja urges govt to release more Covid vaccine doses

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 01:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The minister said that more vaccine doses should be provided for the vaccination of the third priority group-those aged above 50 years

The Kerala government has asked the Centre to release more doses of coronavirus vaccine to the state and sought permission for health workers, who missed the opportunity, to register again to receive the shot.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja wrote a letter to her counterpart at the Central Government, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in this regard. Though most of the health workers in the southern state registered within the stipulated time, a few of them could not, Shailaja stated in the letter saying that they should be given a chance to register again.

The minister said that more vaccine doses should be provided for the vaccination of the third priority group-those aged above 50 years.

Pointing out that Kerala has the highest elderly population in the country, Shailaja wanted the Health Ministry to issue immediate guidelines on the registration and vaccination of the third priority group and provide adequate additional doses of vaccine for them.

So far, 3,36,327 (94% of the revised target) health workers and 57,658 frontline fighters (38%) have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

In addition,23,707 health workers have got the second dose also, she said. Noting

that Kerala had taken effective steps to check the widespread of the pandemic, Shailaja said the recent ICMR Zero Surveillance study has found that only very few people in the state were infected by the viral infection.

Well-coordinated activities and interventions had helped the southern state to put up a good fight against the disease, she added in the letter.

Kerala on Saturday registered 4,650 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related deaths taking the total number of those affected in the state by the deadly virus to 10.30 lakh.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has tested 65,968 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 7.06%.

Till now, 1.09 crore samples have been tested by the state.

"Out of the total cases reported today, 76 reached the state from outside while 4,253 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 295 are yet to be traced. Twenty-six health workers are also among the infected," Vijayan said in a press meet.

