Kerala Health minister, 2 cabinet colleagues take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
2 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 05:30 PM ISTPTI
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other cabinet colleagues informed they would take the vaccine in the coming days, the minister said
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government medical college hospital here as the second phase of the vaccination drive progressed in the State.
While Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan received the jab from the vaccination centre at the same hospital,Minister of Ports and Museums Kadannappally Ramachandran got the shot from a hospital in his home district, Kannur.