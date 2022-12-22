As Covid cases are rising substantially in many countries around theKerala Health Minister, Veena George, Covid 19, vaccination world, Indian states are also padding up safety measures. In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some nations, including China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Kerala's health minister Veena George announced on Thursday that the state had been placed on general alert.

She reassured residents that there is nothing to worry about in the state and urged them to exercise caution and take safety measures. She claimed that districts have been asked to step up surveillance.

According to the minister, the state's reported COVID-19 cases are being subjected to genomic sequencing. "The government is conducting genomic sequencing. Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Biotechnology and Kozhikode Medical College have facilities to do this," she said.

According to the minister, improving the surveillance system through genome sequencing of samples from positive case studies will aid in the detection of variants.

She stated that vaccination clinics "were still operating for the booster dose" despite the fact that the state had 100% coverage for the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Health Department is monitoring whether the number of patients is increasing. Special care should be taken during holidays. Special care should be taken of the elderly and those with other ailments," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)