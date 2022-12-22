Kerala health minister sounds alert, urges to step up surveillance on COVID-19

As Covid cases are rising substantially in many countries around theKerala Health Minister, Veena George, Covid 19, vaccination world, Indian states are also padding up safety measures. In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in some nations, including China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, Kerala's health minister Veena George announced on Thursday that the state had been placed on general alert.

