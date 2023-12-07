Kerala: Health minister orders probe against groom as doctor's suicide sparks dowry allegations of gold, BMW car demands
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into dowry harassment allegations in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman doctor in Thiruvananthapuram.
