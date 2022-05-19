Kerala: Heavy rains continue to batter state, orange alert in 12 districts

Kerala: Heavy rains continue to batter state, orange alert in 12 districts1 min read . 11:46 AM IST
The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for today
Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.
The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for today.
What is an orange alert?
An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. While a red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.
The Central Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, had predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside.
The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.
