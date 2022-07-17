Kerala: Heavy rains continue, water in some dams reach red alert levels

Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Water levels in many dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in Kerala are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status today following heavy rainfall in parts of the state.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Water levels in many dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in Kerala are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status today following heavy rainfall in parts of the state.
Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).
Few dams where water has reached red alert levels at 11.00 am were – Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Few dams where water has reached red alert levels at 11.00 am were – Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam were holding steady at 135.7 feet as of 12 pm due to reduction in rainfall in the area for the last few hours and no alerts have been issued.
Meanwhile, water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam were holding steady at 135.7 feet as of 12 pm due to reduction in rainfall in the area for the last few hours and no alerts have been issued.
There was reportedly a slight increase in water level at Idukki dam, but nothing to be concerned about due to reduction in rainfall there at the moment.
There was reportedly a slight increase in water level at Idukki dam, but nothing to be concerned about due to reduction in rainfall there at the moment.
IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for today.
Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, referring to weather data, had said heavy rainfall would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant.
Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, referring to weather data, had said heavy rainfall would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant.