Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Kerala: Heavy rains continue, water in some dams reach red alert levels

Kerala: Heavy rains continue, water in some dams reach red alert levels

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
2 min read . 02:36 PM ISTLivemint

  • Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Water levels in many dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in Kerala are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status today following heavy rainfall in parts of the state. 

Water levels in many dams, including the Mullaperiyar and Idukki, in Kerala are reaching their respective storage capacities and some even reached red alert status today following heavy rainfall in parts of the state. 

Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). 

Water level in six dams – of which four are in Idukki – under the control of KSEB are at red alert levels and in one at orange alert level, as per the figures given by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). 

Few dams where water has reached red alert levels at 11.00 am were – Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala. 

Few dams where water has reached red alert levels at 11.00 am were – Ponmudi, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Lower Periyar in Idukki, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala. 

Meanwhile, water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam were holding steady at 135.7 feet as of 12 pm due to reduction in rainfall in the area for the last few hours and no alerts have been issued.

Meanwhile, water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam were holding steady at 135.7 feet as of 12 pm due to reduction in rainfall in the area for the last few hours and no alerts have been issued.

There was reportedly a slight increase in water level at Idukki dam, but nothing to be concerned about due to reduction in rainfall there at the moment. 

There was reportedly a slight increase in water level at Idukki dam, but nothing to be concerned about due to reduction in rainfall there at the moment. 

IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts

IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for today. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for today. 

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, referring to weather data, had said heavy rainfall would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. 

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, referring to weather data, had said heavy rainfall would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. 

Authorities had sounded alerts to people residing on banks of various rivers where water levels were rising due to heavy rainfall in the state. 

Authorities had sounded alerts to people residing on banks of various rivers where water levels were rising due to heavy rainfall in the state. 

The uninterrupted rains in the state continues to wreak havoc in several parts of Kerala with reports of massive flooding in some places and people being shifted to rescue shelters in others. 

The uninterrupted rains in the state continues to wreak havoc in several parts of Kerala with reports of massive flooding in some places and people being shifted to rescue shelters in others. 

Several houses in the coastal belt of Kerala were partially damaged in the gusty winds and massive rainfall there.

Several houses in the coastal belt of Kerala were partially damaged in the gusty winds and massive rainfall there.

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.