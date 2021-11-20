Amid continuous heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Pamba river, Pathanamthitta district administration has suspended pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple, to ensure security of the pilgrims.

A red alert has been issued for Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, said District Collector Dr Divya Iyer.

The Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S Iyer said, "the pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time."

The administration has also said that it will make arrangements for the devotees to reach Pamba from the Nilakkal base camp. The pilgrims will be allowed in different batches after ensuring necessary security. They will be allowed in batches at regular intervals after monitoring the water level of the Pamba river and dam.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Pathanamthitta district collector Iyer and Sabarimala ADM Arjun Pandyan.

Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert for Saturday and predicted heavy rainfall for the neighbouring state of Karnataka.

A yellow alert has been issued for Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts of the region for Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

In the South Interior Karnataka sub-division, a yellow alert has been issued for Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Shivamogga districts for Saturday and for Bellary, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan and Shivamogga districts for Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

Besides due to the low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda & Yadadri Bhongiri, K Nagarathna, an IMD official said.

