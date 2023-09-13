Kerala high court says no offence in watching porn in private

Kerala high court says no offence in watching porn in private2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Declaring such an act as an offence would amount to intrusion of a person's privacy and interference with his personal choice, observed the Kerala high court
Watching pornographic photos or videos in private without showing it to others does not attract the offence of obscenity under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, the Kerala high court has ruled. The high court observed that declaring such an act as an offence would amount to intrusion of a person's privacy and interference with his personal choice, PTI reported Wednesday.