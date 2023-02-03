This state hikes petrol, diesel prices by 2 per liter. Check new rates

K N Balagopal, Kerala's finance Minister on Friday presented the budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the legislative assembly. The minister while presenting the budget has announced a hike of ₹2 per litre in petrol, diesel prices.The minister said that the Centre's assistance to the state has been reduced and a financial crunch is expected this year. The minister announced that ₹2,000 has been allocated by the government to check inflation. As of 3 February, 1 litre of petrol costs ₹107.71 and a litre of diesel costs ₹96.52 in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

