Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are ahead of other states in meeting welfare goals such as ending poverty and ensuring gender equality by 2030, while Assam, Jharkhand and Bihar have a lot of ground to cover, NITI Aayog’s sustainable development goals (SDG) index 2020-21 released on Thursday showed.

The SDG index, the third edition of which is released now, is a key tool for policymakers to track the impact of various schemes on the ground.

It showed that Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Uttarakhand are also among the states that have so far made major progress towards goals such as offering quality education, eliminating hunger, reducing inequality, climate action, good health and well-being, and access to affordable and clean energy. Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh are among other states that have a lot of distance to cover.

While 15 states and seven other administrative units, including Delhi and Chandigarh, are above the national average in progress towards meeting these goals, 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are below that.

At the aggregate level, India has covered two-thirds of the distance to achieving the goals and needs to bridge the gap by 2030—with the SDG composite index 2021 at 66, compared to 60 in the 2019 report, driven mostly by improvements in seven areas including good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, reduced inequality. The improvements also reflect the effect of programmes designed by central and state governments in the areas of health, cleanliness, nutrition and access to energy.

Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are the top gainers in 2020–21 in terms of improvement in score from 2019. While Kerala and Chandigarh are top performers in eliminating hunger and offering quality education, Uttarakhand and Puducherry are top performers in peace, justice and strong institutions. Industry, innovation and infrastructure is one area where many states need to make improvements. Delhi and Gujarat are performers in this area.

The different stages of progress highlight the challenges policymakers face in meeting the welfare goals, especially in the wake of the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic on livelihood, incomes, and quality of life.

SDG-focused initiatives and their progress monitoring are more relevant than ever in today’s world, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said in a message included in the report, referring to the impact of the pandemic on lives and livelihood. “Unless we build back sustainably, we leave it to fate to impede our hard-earned progress," Kumar said.

The UN’s SDG report 2020 said last year that even prior to the covid pandemic, the world was off track to end poverty by 2030, but covid-19 caused the first increase in global poverty in decades, pushing 71 million into extreme poverty in 2020.

The NITI Aayog report highlights the areas where more efforts are needed. For example, to meet the poverty reduction goal, India needs to uplift at least half of the 22% of the population currently living below the poverty line—those living on less than $1.25 a day. In the case of eliminating hunger, one indicator shows that about half of the pregnant women in the age group of 14-49 years are anaemic. Also, one in three children under five years of age is malnourished. In the case of gender equality, one indicator shows the share of landholding by women is only around 14% compared to the 50% target to be achieved. Also, the share of women elected to state legislative assemblies is only 8.46% compared to the target of 50%.

