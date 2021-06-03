Kerala, Himachal, TN lead in meeting welfare goals: NITI

The NITI Aayog report highlights the areas where more efforts are needed. For example, to meet the poverty reduction goal, India needs to uplift at least half of the 22% of the population currently living below the poverty line—those living on less than $1.25 a day. In the case of eliminating hunger, one indicator shows that about half of the pregnant women in the age group of 14-49 years are anaemic. Also, one in three children under five years of age is malnourished. In the case of gender equality, one indicator shows the share of landholding by women is only around 14% compared to the 50% target to be achieved. Also, the share of women elected to state legislative assemblies is only 8.46% compared to the target of 50%.