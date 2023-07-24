Heavy rains in Kerala: school, colleges to remain closed in THESE districts today1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of Kerala due to heavy rain and flood warnings.
Officials have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala today. The holiday was declared after IMD had issued an Orange alert for several districts in the state including Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode. Additionally, yellow alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts of Kerala.
