Officials have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala today. The holiday was declared after IMD had issued an Orange alert for several districts in the state including Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode. Additionally, yellow alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

While all the education institutes in these Kerala districts will be closed today, the order will not apply to Kannur University PSC exams which will be conducted as usual.

Primary schools, high schools, Pre-University (PU) and degree colleges will also be closed in Karnataka's Dharwad district in view of incessant rainfall, news agency ANI reported. Dharwad District Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde declared a one-day holiday for educational institutes on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in most parts of Karnataka in the next 48 hours while heavy to very rainfall is expected in several districts including Dharwad.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Yadgir districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Hassan and Ballari districts of South Interior Karnataka," the weather department said in a statement.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Dharwad including several other districts of the state like Hassan, Ballari, Yadgir, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag and Belagavi.

Heavy rainfall to return over North India from Tuesday:

IMD has also predicted that heavy rainfall that wreaked havoc over much of North Indian states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is likely to make a comeback from Tuesday.

“Increase in rainfall activity over northwest India from 25 July is expected. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

Northwest India has recorded 40% more rainfall from 1 June to 23 July at 318.8 mm. However, only east Uttar Pradesh is in IMD’s rainfall deficient category as it has received 29% below-normal rainfall during the same period.

(With inputs from ANI)