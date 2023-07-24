Officials have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of Kerala today. The holiday was declared after IMD had issued an Orange alert for several districts in the state including Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasarkode. Additionally, yellow alert has also been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts of Kerala.

